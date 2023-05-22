Cool rain to make ‘big difference’ in Canada wildfire fight

OTTAWA: A cool rain is coming -- the first in weeks -- and Canadian authorities said on Saturday they hope it makes a “big difference” in Alberta, the western province battling wildfires after a hot, dry start to a holiday weekend.

Officials were on high alert after fires displaced tens of thousands of people and scorched more than 800,000 hectares (two million acres) of forests and grasslands in recent weeks.

The Alberta Wildfire agency´s Christie Tucker said a few “scattered showers and thunderstorms” had been spotted in parts of the province earlier in the day.

“As we look ahead to the week, our forecasters are tracking a front moving into the province from tomorrow (Sunday), which should bring much-needed cooler temperatures, humidity and even rain,” she told a news conference.

That should last “a few days,” she said. “A lot depends on where exactly that rain falls.... But in the area we´re expecting it, it is forecast to make a big difference” for more than 2,500 firefighters battling 87 blazes -- including 23 out of control -- as of late Saturday.