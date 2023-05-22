Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Sunday, a controversial move by the extreme-right politician amid heightened tensions in annexed east Jerusalem.

The move came three days after Ben-Gvir and tens of thousands of Jewish nationalists marched through the Old City and just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

“Jerusalem is our soul,” Ben-Gvir wrote on Telegram, alongside a photo of himself at the site in the heart of the Old City. “The threats of Hamas will not deter us, I went up to the Temple Mount!” he wrote, using the Jewish name for the site.

The compound is also the most sacred site for Jews, who pray below it at the Western Wall. Hamas, that rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, denounced Ben-Gvir´s last visit to the site in January and again slammed his action on Sunday.