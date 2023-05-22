Tajikistan repatriates 104 women, children from Syria

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Tajikistan has repatriated another 104 women and children from Syria, where hundreds of its citizens joined extremist groups, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The group included 31 women and 73 children, as well as “five citizens of Kazakhstan -- a mother and her four children -- at the demand of Kazakh authorities,” a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The women and children had been housed in camps for relatives of jihadist fighters administered by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, where rights groups have long decried grim living conditions and rampant criminality.

Thousands of foreign extremists joined IS as fighters, often bringing their wives and children to live in the “caliphate” declared by the group across swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.