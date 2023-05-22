Greece PM’s party wins election, but no outright victory

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis´ conservative party scored a thumping win at Sunday´s election, first results show, but would likely call a new ballot in a month´s time as it fell short of an outright majority to rule alone.

With just over 50 percent of the ballot counted, his New Democracy party was credited with 40.9 percent of the votes, a 20-point lead ahead of his nearest rival, leftist challenger Alexis Tsipras´ Syriza party, which garnered 20.1 percent.

Mitsotakis would either enter into tough negotiations from Monday with his rivals to seek a coalition, or he could opt to head to a new election, likely in early July.

Early reactions from his party´s bigwigs suggest that a new vote is well on the cards. “It´s a huge surprise...an amazing result,” former foreign minister Nikos Dendias told state TV ERT.

Takis Theodorikakos, a minister and a senior official from Mitsotakis´ party, told private TV station Skai that the result suggested that the conservatives could garner enough in a second election “to continue the reforms as an autonomous government”.

Another New Democracy minister Theodoros Skylakakis said the “other parties´ reactions show that we will be led to a second election”.

Senior Syriza official Dimitris Papadimoulis, a European Parliament vice-president, told state TV ERT that if confirmed, the result would be “significantly far” from the party´s goals and would mark a failure to rally opposition to the government.

Turnout reached only 56 percent as many had likely sat out the ballot given the anticipated second vote.

Mitsotakis, a Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, had entered into the elections as the favourite, with Greece currently enjoying fairly robust economic health.

Unemployment and inflation have fallen and growth this year is projected to reach twice that of the European Union´s average -- a far cry from the throes of a crippling debt crisis a decade ago.

With a post-Covid tourism revival lifting the country´s growth to 5.9 percent in 2022, Mitsotakis has campaigned on a pledge to build on the economic gains.

Yet the fear that wages are not keeping pace with rising costs remains a key concern for voters -- something his rival Tsipras sought to exploit.

But the result is a crushing blow to Tsipras, who has lost his fourth straight electoral battle to Mitsotakis after serving as premier in 2015 to 2019, during which he led rocky negotiations with creditors that nearly crashed Greece out of the euro.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday hailed a “political earthquake” in national elections that produced a 20-point win for his conservative party.

But to produce a strong government without “uncertain” parliamentary bargaining, Mitsotakis hinted a new election would be required in a month´s time.