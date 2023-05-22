Iran hangs three convicted drug traffickers: judiciary

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday executed three men convicted on drug trafficking charges, the judiciary said, the latest of hundreds of people hanged in the country since the start of the year.
The three men, described as members of a “drug cartel”, were hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth” for producing nearly 40 kilogrammes of heroin, the judiciary´s Mizan Online news website said.
