Monday May 22, 2023
Italy’s Etna spews ash, closing Catania airport

By AFP
May 22, 2023

ROME: Mount Etna, one of the world´s most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Sunday, forcing the closure of a nearby airport on Sicily.

“Due to the eruptive activity of Etna and copious amounts of volcanic ash on the airport surfaces, flight operations are suspended until safety conditions are restored,” Catania airport said in a statement.