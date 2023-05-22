UK’s interior minister under fire over speeding claims

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday faced questions over interior minister Suella Braverman after reports she asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private.
Sunak said he did not know the “full details” of the case but a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office later said he “of course” had confidence in his controversial minister.
The Sunday Times reported that Braverman asked Home Office officials to help set up a one-to-one driving awareness course after she was caught speeding last year. Her request was refused.
