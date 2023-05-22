MoU signed to launch mental health programme in GB

Charter for Compassion (CFC) Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rupani Foundation (RF) to collaborate on the implementation of Ruhbaru-Compassionate Mental Well-being Services in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The mental health programme will be initially piloted in the Hunza and Ghizer districts. Two experienced mental health counsellors will be stationed in each district to provide vital counselling services to individuals facing mental health issues.

A dedicated tele-helpline portal / client application will offer assistance and support to those in need. The counsellors will conduct awareness sessions in schools, colleges and community spaces to educate the communities about mental health and help reduce the stigma associated with seeking help.

The mental health programme will also establish a referral mechanism for individuals requiring secondary- and tertiary-level treatment. This integrated system will ensure that patients receive the necessary care and support beyond the primary counselling stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Rupani Foundation to address the pressing issues of mental health in Gilgit-Baltistan,” said CFC Pakistan President Amin Hashwani. He assured the required support for the implementation of the much-needed initiative in GB.

Addressing the event, RF Chairman Nasruddin Rupani highlighted the importance of mental well-being. He said the RF has developed a comprehensive programme to join hands with other stakeholders to address the rising mental health issues.

“This collaboration will bring together our collective strengths to create a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals struggling with mental health challenges,” he said, and stressed to also focus on the mental issues of mothers during the prenatal phase.

The MoU signing ceremony was also virtually attended by the representatives of different government departments, civil society organisations and media in GB, lawyers, RF board members, Rupani Initiatives Global CEO Jalaluddin Shah, RF CEO Jalaluddin, CFC Technical Adviser Dr Shaista Ali Siddiqui, and other management of the CFC and the RF.

CFC Pakistan is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting compassion, empathy and social harmony. The organisation strives to create a more compassionate society by operating in the fields of education, health care, vocational training programmes, women empowerment and sports.

The RF is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the lives of marginalised communities across Pakistan. The foundation is implementing programmes in education, early childhood development (ECD), mental well-being, economic inclusion, natural resource management and other thematic areas.

The foundation is a pioneer in implementing a unique ECD programme focusing on prenatal to three-year-old children, and caregivers. The foundation is currently running over 127 ECD centres in Pakistan, and has trained hundreds of teachers and caregivers over the years.