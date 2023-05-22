SHC suspends death sentence, sends case back to trial court

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has set aside the death sentence conviction of a man in a murder case, and remanded the case back to the trial court from the recording of the evidence of the accused on oath and deciding the pending applications.

Sohail Abdul Salam was sentenced to death by the East additional district & sessions court over the murder of a man in the New Town area.

According to the prosecution, the appellant had filed litigation in court with regard to the custody of his children from his estranged wife who was living with one Munawar Ali.

The prosecution alleged that the appellant went with the police to obtain custody of his children, and during the police visit, he killed Munawar Ali with a licensed pistol of a police officer.

The appellant’s counsel said the appellant was falsely implicated in the case by the police, and various applications for summoning the Roznamcha (daily diary) entries, the correction of the statement of the accused and the re-recording of the statement of the accused under oath were pending in the trial court.

He said the applications were ignored by the trial court in its judgment, adding that the trial court had erred in the judgment because the deceased had been killed by the police in an encounter, but the appellant was booked in the case.

The additional prosecutor general did not oppose the appellant’s counsel’s plea for remanding the case back to the trial court for re-recording the evidence of the appellant under oath.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio said that it was pointed out by the appellant’s counsel that various applications had been filed to re-record the statement of the accused and the verification of the identities of the witnesses, which had not been decided by the trial court.

The court said that as per the appellant’s application for the production of Roznamcha entries of the Darakhshan and the New Town police stations, they were not produced before the trial court prior to the announcement of the judgment.

The court said that disregarding the application without passing an appropriate order was not a viable alternative for the court because it undermined the appellant’s interests, thus infringing upon the right to a fair trial enshrined in Article 10-A of the constitution.

The court partly allowed the appeal by setting aside the death sentence awarded to the appellant by the trial court, and remanded the case back to the trial court with the direction to decide all the pending applications before proceeding the matter in accordance with the law within two months.