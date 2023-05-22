Fire destroys pencil factory in SITE

A pencil factory in the SITE Area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, one fire engine was initially sent to put out the blaze. However, considering the intensity of the fire, more fire engines were sent to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control after around three hours of struggle. The cooling process was still under way at the time of the filing of this news report.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, a total of nine vehicles took part in the firefighting operation. He said the fire had erupted on the first floor of the factory, adding that there is a warehouse in the lower part of the factory that was also engulfed by the blaze.

The upper part of the factory is pre-cast roof, while the factory did not have firefighting equipment. The cause of the fire and the resulting damage could not immediately be estimated.