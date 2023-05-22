Imran spreading hate in Pakistan via his interviews: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that no former prime minister of Pakistan can spread hate in the country in the manner the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been during his interviews to foreign media.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the information minister lamented that the PTI chief has been harming the cause of Pakistan in his interviews to international media.

Memon said Khan is proud of his practice of taking a U-turn and changing his stance on political issues every time he speaks, instead of providing guidance to his followers to adopt the right path, as what should be the trait of a true national leader.

He said that it is simply unacceptable that due to his greed for power, a politician starts defaming his motherland and national institutions.

He recalled that Khan had earlier blatantly lied that the US had been responsible for the ouster of his government, while in his recent interviews to foreign media the PTI chief has started blaming other elements for it.

The information minister claimed that the PTI had received funding from Israel and India, saying that after getting support from lobbyists in the two anti-Pakistan countries, Khan had been trying to spread anarchy and sow discord in his homeland.

Memon informed media persons that Khan is the only prime minister of Pakistan whose ouster from power took place through the lawful procedure of a no-confidence motion.

He blamed the PTI chief for harming Pakistan’s ties with its friendly countries, and pushing Pakistan to the stage of diplomatic isolation. He said Khan had been unduly dragging national institutions into politics while spreading hate against the country’s rival politicians and sensitive agencies.

He alleged that an unlawful method had been adopted to pave the way for Khan to become the PM. He said Khan himself had admitted in his interviews that some invisible forces had helped his government gain the desired majority in the National Assembly and Senate for the passage of bills.

The information minister demanded that stern lawful action be taken against the miscreants who had damaged and torched national monuments, and public and private assets during the recent acts of vandalism in the country.

He advised Khan to appear live on TV and apologise for his grave misdeeds. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has worked hard to improve Pakistan’s ties with other countries damaged during Khan’s government.