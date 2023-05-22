Sindh govt asked to take firm stance on census

Hyderabad: The Women Action Forum organised a talk with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider at Khana Badosh Writers Cafe in Hyderabad to discuss the census issues pertaining to Sindh.

The session was titled ‘Digital Population: Sindh's Objections and Future Scenario’. A large number of political leaders, academics, writers and journalists participated in the meeting and termed the digital census a conspiracy against the province.

It was said that the digital census was even worse than the 2017 census. Participants at the event asked under which law, counting days had been extended in some urban areas of the province.

The senator said a conspiracy had been hatched up to reduce the population of Sindh, except Karachi, on papers. He said the average family size had also been reduced in Sindh under the conspiracy.

Haider cited a multi-indicator survey conducted by the Bureau of Statistics of Sindh and Pakistan under the supervision of Unicef, according to which the family size in Sindh was 6.4. He said that according to that average family size, the population of Sindh should be more than 85.1 million but it had been understated as 30 million.

He said that in the 2017 census, the family size was reduced in all the other districts of Sindh, except Karachi The senator remarked that reducing the population would violate the rights

of Sindh.

People were coming to Sindh from other provinces, due to which the province was getting a lot of burden, the PPP leader said.

He said that due to not counting the people coming from outside, there was a big difference in the population of Sindh in the 2017 census. He wondered how those people would be counted who had come illegally to Sindh.

Dr Aziz Talpar, central leader of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek, said accurate count was a matter of life and death for Sindh. He added that holding a census when many villages in Sindh were submerged was illegal.

Social leader Sulaiman Abro said Sindh did not accept the census of 2017 and was again rejecting the current census. He added that according to the powers given under the 18th Amendment, the Sindh government should prepare a plan to count the number of people in the rural areas of the province.

Prof Abdul Majeed Chandio said the revelation that the population of Sindh was less than 3 million was extremely dangerous. He added that it that was accepted, the entire responsibility would be of the Sindh government and PPP.

Poet Syed Zawar Naqvi said the PPP should declare the census as Sindh’s enemy. Amar Sindhu, leader of the Women Action Forum, said the concerns of the people of Sindh had not been eliminated, which was why Sindh had rejected the current census just like it rejected the 2017 census.