 
close
Monday May 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Not let any power destroy foundations of Pakistan: TNFJ

By Our Correspondent
May 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz e Fiqh e Jafariya chief Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi said that efforts are being made to defame Pakistan’s armed forces as per foreign agenda.