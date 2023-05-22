KP governor for action against perpetrators of Jinnah House damage

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited the Jinnah House, which had been torched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists on May 9.

The KP governor said that it was heartbreaking to see the damage caused to the historical building, which is also used as the residence of corps commander Lahore. He condemned the attack on the Jinnah House on behalf of the people and government of KP, and he also expressed solidarity with people of Lahore and Pakistan Army on the occasion.

According to a handout, the governor told media that even an enemy country could not cause such damage to Jinnah House, as was perpetrated by the mob on May 9. “The entire nation should stand by the army and discourage those who had damaged the historical and other buildings during the May 9 protests, which showed a conspiracy against the state,” he added.

He said that strict action should be taken against the saboteurs so that no-one dares commit such violence in the future. “On behalf of people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I stand by the state and army and I appeal to people, particularly youth, to reject those who are hatching conspiracies and spreading hatred against the army and state in the garb of a political party,” Ghulam Ali said.

During the visit, the governor was accompanied by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former president Nasir Hayat Mago, Businessman Panel Punjab chairman Khwaja Shahzeb Akram and Irfan Naeem Malik.