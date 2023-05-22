Power supply to parts of Mansehra disrupted

MANSEHRA: Baffa-Pakhal tehsil plunged into darkness for over 17 hours after a pylon fell on the Badra Road here in the early hours on Sunday. A speeding truck hit a pylon on the Badra Road, bringing it to the ground and triggering an electric blackout at four major feeders.Some parts of Mansehra city, College Doraha, Shinkiari, Baffa, Khaki, Barkund and other areas remained without power from 2 am to 7 pm.

Tahir Shahzad Tanoli, a resident of Gandia, told reporters that Peshawar Electric Supply Company officials couldn’t restore the power in time as a result of which domestic and commercial consumers suffered a lot.

“The population of most affected areas is without potable water as people couldn’t operate electric machines installed at tube wells, wells and hand pumps,” Tanoli lamented.