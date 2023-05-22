PPP scoffs at PTI activists for evading arrest

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance secretary, Ziaullah Khan Afridi, has said that those who would talk of the “Jail Bharo Movement” are now hiding due to fear of imprisonment. “We are against all such elements who are out to destabilise Pakistan,” he said in a statement.The PPP leader said everyone has to fight the subversive elements to strengthen the state institutions.
He condemned the May 9 violent incidents and said that those who vandalised and damaged the state properties should be dealt with an iron hand.Ziaullah Khan Afridi said vandals must be produced in the courts under the Army Act.
