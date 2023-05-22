Four more arrested for damaging army memorials

MARDAN: The district police have arrested four more accused involved in breaking the statue of Shaheed Capt Karnal Sher Khan (Nishan-e-Haider) while 138 others were arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging public and government property in Mardan on May 9, a police official said on Sunday.

During the protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in front of Punjab Regiment Centre (PRC) gate on May 9, some of the PTI workers had broken the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and also tore the portrait of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and other army martyrs.

On May 18, the Mardan police arrested one accused identified as Rahmatullah, a resident of Haider Khan Killay. District Police Officer (DPO) Najib-ul-Reham told The News that the Mardan police had arrested four more accused identified as Rehmatullah, Shakir, Adnan and Said Alam.

He added that these accused were also allegedly involved in breaking the statue of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. The DPO added that 138 people, allegedly involved in damaging the government and private property, had been arrested so far, adding those arrested had been nominated in the first information report.

He said the police were focusing on the arrest of those people who committed vandalism on May 9. The official added that it was a mob so the exact figure is not in the FIR but the police are identifying the accused through evidence, CCTV footage, and videos and arresting them accordingly.