Encroachments on Kunhar River and streams removed

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration has launched an anti-encroachment drive to demolish hotels, shops and other buildings built at streams and riversides in Kaghan and Manor valleys.

“We have launched this operation to demolish buildings and structures coming in way of the Kunhar River and streams watercourse as such constructions triggered the flash floods in Kaghan and Manor valleys,” Bilal Shahid Rao, the deputy commissioner, told reporters during a visit to Mahandri area on Sunday.

The different teams equipped with shovels and excavators and backed by a heavy contingent of police launched the grounding of the hotels, shops and buildings alongside the Kunhar River and watercourses in Kaghan and Manor valleys.

The operation was launched from the Mahandri area at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road. The shops and hotels which were coming in the watercourse were trimmed and demolished with machines.

According to officials, the operation was being carried out under River Protection (Amended) Act 2014 to ensure the removal of hurdles, which had choked watercourses and fell 200 feet in diameter on both sides.

“We have started this operation at four points in both valleys and once this drive wraps up, tourism would flourish here,” the deputy commissioner said. The personnel of the police, Kaghan Development Authority, Tehsil Municipal Administration of Balakot, National Highway Authority and district administration are taking part in the operation which remained suspended for the last almost seven months owing to the closure of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

Meanwhile, in a meeting presided by Hazara commissioner and attended among others by the officials of civic agencies, district administrations from across the division decided to launch anti-encroachment drives in accordance with River Protection (Amended) Act 2014.