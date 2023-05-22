Woman found murdered

HARIPUR: A woman was found murdered in the underground water tank of her under-construction house in Ghazi tehsil, police said here on Sunday.

The Ghazi Police quoted Abrar Khan, a resident of Model village Eisa, as saying that his wife Mahnoor Bibi, 25, a mother of two daughters and a son, went missing from home Sunday morning and later he informed the local police when the entire family failed to find any clue to her whereabouts.

However, the complainant said that at around afternoon, he went to the neighbouring portion of his under-construction house and spotted Mahnoor’s body floating in the open underground water tank constructed there.

The family and the rescue workers removed the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Ghazi where according to doctors who carried out autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was neck slitting and the victim’s body was thrown in the water tank after her neck was slit.