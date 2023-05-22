Tribute paid to teacher on retirement

TIMERGARA: Colleagues here on Sunday paid rich tributes to a teacher, who has retired after serving for 32 long years.

The staff members of the Government High School Dherai Talash had arranged the farewell party to pay homage to senior school teacher Khaliqur Rehman, who recently retired from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The patron-in-chief of the Ittehad-e-Asateza Muzzamil Khan Tarnabi was chief guest on the occasion. Schoolteachers, retired educationists, poets, students, doctors and local elders attended the function.