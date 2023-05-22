Action against alleged land grabber sought

CHARSADDA: A group of residents from Charsadda on Sunday asked the high-ups to take action against the local police for their alleged support to an influential group of land grabbers in the district.

Addressing a press conference, Sadique Khan and Imran Ali said that they had purchased 36 kanal of land for millions of rupees some three years ago.They said that they used to cultivate the land but all of a sudden, an influential group headed by Samad Bacha and Ahmad Bacha grabbed their fields in broad daylight.

The complainants said that the grabbers attacked them in their fields in which their vehicle was also damaged.They said that they lodged a case against the land grabbers at the City Police Station but the police were reluctant to take action against the influential group.

Sadique Khan and Imran Ali alleged that the police later arrested their brother instead of taking action against the land grabbers.They appealed to the Inspector General of Police to take action against the land grabbers and the station house officer of City Police Station, Charsadda, for allegedly backing the land grabbers and other criminals.