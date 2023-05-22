Initiative launched to spread awareness about dengue

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and Civil Defence have jointly initiated a collaborative effort to raise awareness about the dengue prevention and its control measures.

The initiative was launched in line with the directives from Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Secretary Abdul Basit. Various activities, including door-to-door campaigns, community-based initiatives, awareness walks, and social media campaigns, are currently underway.

The campaign to prevent the spread of the dengue virus is actively taking place in multiple districts, including Kohat, Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Mansehra, Swat and others.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit said his department had provided comprehensive guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to relevant authorities and district administrations to effectively control the potential outbreak of dengue.

Clear responsibilities have been assigned to each stakeholder involved, he said, adding that the additional deputy commissioner Relief was leading the campaign in the respective districts. Abdul Basit maintained that the anti-dengue campaign was a comprehensive and coordinated effort aimed at raising awareness about the mosquito-borne disease.