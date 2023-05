Park rangers put out fire at Margalla Hills

Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff along with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams in a joint effort on Sunday put out a wildfire in the Margalla Hills National Park that erupted at Trail-4 top area of Dhoke Jeewan.

According to the IWMB officials, the fire flared up around 1500 hours whereas the Park Rangers probably promptly responded to the situation for pre-emptive measures. The Board’s 20 rangers took part in the fire fighting operation along with 40 officials of the CDA.

Moreover, the IWMB officials also remained present at the spot and monitored the fire-fighting process. The fire was completely brought under control after a tedious operation due to difficult pathways on the track that caused difficulties in controlling the fire.

An area of 20 to 25-kanal land got affected due to forest fire leaving 80% of the shrubs turned to ashes. The IWMB had established a dedicated forest fire hotline and pickets in the Margalla Hills National Park last year that were aimed at ensuring adequate resources and strategies to control the forest fires during the season from April to June. However, more details were to follow about the losses as the staff was still on the site busy in tabulating the damages.