Intermediate examinations underway

Rawalpindi: Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2023 held under Board of Intermediate and Seco­ndary Education Rawa­lpindi have started from May 20, 2023.

Chairman Education Board Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqi have issued a joint statement that Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has not changed the roll number slips or date sheet of Intermediate First Annual 2023 and the news circulating in the social media are fake and fabricated.