Punjab to start integrated programme for hepatitis treatment

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that the Punjab government is going to start an integrated programme for hepatitis treatment.

The minister attended the ceremony organised here as a special guest in the honour of Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhry who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and other doctors participated. Caretaker Minister Dr Javed Akram said that he was thankful to his teachers for bringing him to this position. ‘We all are very happy for Teacher of the Teacher Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhry to have received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz today’, he added.

‘According to the vision of caretaker CM, we are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. Robotic surgery has been successfully launched at PKLI. Punjab is going to start an integrated programme of hepatitis under the guidance of Professor Ghayas-un-Nabi Tayyab.’

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that he had the opportunity to learn a lot from Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhry.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that it is a great honour for the medical community that medal of honour was conferred on Prof Nusrat Ullah Chaudhry.

WHO JEE team briefed on governance framework of emergency services The Joint External Evaluation (JEE) Mission mobilised through World Health Organisation (WHO) led by Dr Dalia visited Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy.

The JEE is part of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and is a voluntary, multi-sectoral process to assess the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to public health risks.

The secretary emergency services briefed the team in detail about the Integrated Emergency Management system its functions of the Emergency Services Department and its legal framework.

He also briefed about the governance framework of emergency services, and emergency response mechanism through Emergency Management & Dispatch System (EMDS) in Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) established in all districts of Punjab. Furthermore, the delegation was apprised of the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC) established to ensure uniform standards of service across Punjab.

The delegates witnessed the ongoing training activities of rescuers and provincial emergency operations centre and the volunteer management centre.

Dr Dalia appreciated the integrated model of emergency services and said ‘It has been an enlightening visit and I appreciate all the preparations made by Team 1122 in the short time given for explaining and sharing the stories of great rescuers. In the end, secretary emergency services presented a commemoratory shield to the JEE Mission Head Dr Dalia on behalf of the Punjab Emergency Service Department.