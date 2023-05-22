Concern over delay in teachers’ promotions

LAHORE:President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA), Dr Tariq Kaleem, has demanded the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi take notice of the non-implementation of his orders regarding notifying the promotions of college teachers.

In a statement on Sunday, he alleged that the Higher Education Department (HED) had been delaying the promotion of college teachers without logical reasons which was causing serious unrest among the teachers’ community and also affecting the academic performance.

He noted that the caretaker CM had already ordered that the promotion process be completed as early as possible, and the working papers of promotions of assistant professors are ready and seats are also available, but the papers have not been sent to the selection board for unknown reasons. Besides, he said, the promotion orders of those assistant and associate professors were yet to be issued whose promotion was recommended by the selection board last year.