IG inquire after SHO in Mayo

LAHORE:IG Punjab visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after SHO Inspector Iqbal Khan of Mianwali police. He directed RPO Sargodha to provide immediate relief money to the inspector and announced giving another Rs1 million to the inspector. Inspector Iqbal Khan posted as SHO of Pir Pahai, Mianwali police station received five bullets during a raid on proclaimed offenders. He was shifted to Lahore Mayo Hospital after the visit of the CM and IG Punjab to Mianwali.