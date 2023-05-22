Two brothers among three die in road accidents

LAHORE:Three persons, including two brothers, died in road traffic accidents in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Two brothers identified as 20-year-old Babar and 22-year-old Nadar were on their way in a motorcycle rickshaw when a speeding tractor trolley hit them on Saggian Road in the Shahdara area.

As a result, both the brothers sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man walking on the side of the road near No 63 Adda in Gujarpura was killed by a rashly-driven loader. The victim was identified as Khalid. Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Youth dies as car falls into drainAn 18-year-old youth died after his car fell into an open drain in DHA Phase-5 on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mumtaz Arif. Meanwhile, two persons received serious burns when one of them accidentally touched 11kv high-tension wire near Double Sarkan towards River Ravi. The injured identified as Imran, 26, and Faiz e Rabbi, 45, were admitted to hospital.