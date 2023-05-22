 
Monday May 22, 2023
Lahore

Man drowns in Ravi

By Our Correspondent
May 22, 2023

LAHORE:A man drowned in the River Ravi near Jhugian Malawa, Manga Mandi on Sunday. Some locals spotted the body of a man floating in the river and informed the police. The body was shifted to the morgue.