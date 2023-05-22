Rs6.1m given to 23 cops for medical expenses

LAHORE:The Police Welfare Management Committee has given Rs6.1 million to 23 personnel for medical expenses.

The amount was given to the police officials of Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Rawalpindi, Vehari and other districts for medical expenses. Rawalpindi sub-inspector Mukhtar Hussain was given Rs1 million for bone marrow transplant, Khanewal head constable Muhammad Ishaq was given Rs1.5 million for daughter's cancer treatment, while Kasur sub-inspector Jamal Naseer Khan and constable Majid Abbas were given Rs500,000 per person. In the same way, the rest of the officials have been sanctioned different amounts of assistance according to their cases which they have received.

As per DIG Welfare Punjab, in the first meeting held this month, an amount of Rs5,194,000 was approved to pay the medical bills of 19 officials, while in the second meeting, Rs948,000 were given to pay the medical bills of four officials.