Healthy minds

Mental health is often overlooked, but it's just as important as physical health. Many people suffer from mental health conditions, but they're afraid to speak up due to the stigma surrounding mental illness. We need to change the way we view mental health. We need to encourage people to seek help when they need it and provide them with the resources to do so.
Mental health should be a top priority for everyone, and we should work together to create a supportive and understanding community. Let's start the conversation about mental health awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental illness. We can make a difference by speaking up, reaching out and supporting each other.
Maham Ayesha
Lahore
