Rural health services

The residents of several villages in the Larkana District remain deprived of healthcare facilities. Due to lack of healthcare facilities and doctors in the said villages, thousands of lives are needlessly lost every year. The right to health is one of the fundamental human rights. The CM is requested to direct the health department to build much-needed rural-healthcare centres in Larkana.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The UN’s recent report on climate change is an eye-opener. As per the findings of the researched-based study, the UN...
Mental health is often overlooked, but it's just as important as physical health. Many people suffer from mental...
With due respect I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the problem of gas loadshedding in...
Punjab University is one of the largest and prestigious educational institutions in Pakistan. But increasingly...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Is a reset possible?’ . The question is not just whether a reset is possible,...
The proponents of democracy, especially politicians, are frequently seen violating the very essence of democracy...