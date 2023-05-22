 
May 22, 2023
Newspost

Rural health services

May 22, 2023

The residents of several villages in the Larkana District remain deprived of healthcare facilities. Due to lack of healthcare facilities and doctors in the said villages, thousands of lives are needlessly lost every year. The right to health is one of the fundamental human rights. The CM is requested to direct the health department to build much-needed rural-healthcare centres in Larkana.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad