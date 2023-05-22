Student violence

Punjab University is one of the largest and prestigious educational institutions in Pakistan. But increasingly frequent incidents of violence between student groups are ruining the institution’s reputation. An educational institution must offer a safe environment for students to learn and grow. The government and university administration must take serious steps against all elements that espouse or engage in violent activities on campus.
Kanwar Muzammil Rashid
Lahore
