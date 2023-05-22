No regrets

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Is a reset possible?’ (May 20, 2023). The question is not just whether a reset is possible, but also that after seeing, arguably, the ugliest scenes in Pakistan’s political history, a reset or a patch-up would be in the interest of Pakistan and Pakistanis. Imran Khan is reported to have condemned the atrocities but his boast/threat about more protests if he was arrested again hardly betrayed any regret, remorse or even grief.

I fail to understand why the courts have opted to become part of this matter at this late stage, when the NA has already dealt with it satisfactorily. After all, with their long absence from parliament despite being called by the speaker repeatedly, the PTI members have substantiated their resignation with their physical absence.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi