In shambles

In Balochistan, the standard of education is extremely poor. There are around 10,000 ghost teachers in the province. Is the education department unaware of this issue? To make matters worse, even if these teachers were performing their duties the schools in the province would still be understaffed. Thousands of posts are lying vacant, but the education department is reluctant to appoint teachers against these vacant positions.

Also, attendance is quite low in some of the schools, particularly those located in the remote areas of the province. If the government wants to promote education and bring development and stability to the province, it will have to solve these problems in the education sector.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob