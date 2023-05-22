Unnoticed killings

Few media outlets covered the killing of on duty teachers and others in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this month. While social and mainstream media have been busy covering the Imran Khan-arrest-protest episode and its repercussions, there has been little information regarding the serious targeted killing of these teachers. It’s a shame that society has kept silent and there has been no follow-up report on this incident.

Syed M Hasan Baqar Rizvi

Karachi