PESHAWAR: Syed Yusaf Shah died on Saturday.Funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at Jamia Masjid Ali near Peshawar Model School, Street No. 3, Sector P-1, Phase 4, Hayatabad, Peshawar, at 10am today (Sunday).

He was the father of Mrs Riffat Amir Nazir, former Sessions Judge, Nusrat Naz, Additional Sessions Judge, Charsadda, and Mrs Nighat Wasiq Canada, father-in-law of Amir Nazir Judge Anti-Terrorism Court and Wasiq of Swabi.

He was also brother of Maj Sultan Hussain Shah, Col GB Shah Bukhari and Syed Zahir Shah, former DG PDA. He was uncle of Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP, Brig Abid Ali Shah and Syed Zafar Ali Shah, federal Secretary Planning & Development and Dr Syed Haider Ali Shah

Dua will be offered at

H. No. 64, Street No. 3, Sector P-1, Phase 4 Hayatabad,

Peshawar.