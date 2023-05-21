Office-bearers take oath

WANA: Cabinet of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Lower South Waziristan district chapter, took oath here on Friday.

PPP workers in large numbers attended the oath-taking ceremony. On the occasion, PPP district president Aman Ullah Wazir took oath from the office-bearers, including president Aman Ullah Wazir, senior vice president Humayun Akhtar, general secretary Imran Mukhlis, finance secretary Abdul Rahim, deputy finance secretary Tayyab Khan, information secretary Yasin Ahmadzai, deputy information secretary Abdul Qadir, social media in-charge Muhammad Farooq, liaison secretary Hazrat Younis, joint secretary Pila Khan, and culture secretary Bait Ullah.

The elected cabinet members pledged to carry forward the ideology of party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.