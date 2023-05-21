BRAINS Institute, UoH sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between BRAINS Institute and University of Haripur to jointly implement the globally-recognised skills training courses.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at BRAINS Institute, wherein the delegates from both the institutions participated.

The MoU was signed by Zafarullah Khan, Rector, BRAINS Institute and Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Haripur.

The programme focuses on the development of in-demand IT skills for the students and youth to cope with challenges of modern digital age.

Under the MoU, BRAINS Institute would render all necessary technical and physical assistance to University of Haripur in effectively implementing different initiatives of Cisco Int’l training program.