BRAINS Institute, UoH sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between BRAINS Institute and University of Haripur to jointly implement the globally-recognised skills training courses.
The MoU signing ceremony was held at BRAINS Institute, wherein the delegates from both the institutions participated.
The MoU was signed by Zafarullah Khan, Rector, BRAINS Institute and Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Haripur.
The programme focuses on the development of in-demand IT skills for the students and youth to cope with challenges of modern digital age.
Under the MoU, BRAINS Institute would render all necessary technical and physical assistance to University of Haripur in effectively implementing different initiatives of Cisco Int’l training program.
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has unearthed a fake beverage-manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of...
PESHAWAR: Syed Yusaf Shah died on Saturday.Funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at Jamia Masjid Ali near...
WANA: Cabinet of the Pakistan People’s Party , Lower South Waziristan district chapter, took oath here on Friday.PPP...
ISLAMABAD: Digital Rights Foundation has released its sixth annual Cyber Harassment Helpline Report for 2022.The...
LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Punjab govt is taking strict action against the...
MANSEHRA: The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road on Saturday remained blocked for many hours due to heavy flow of water as...