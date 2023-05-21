International Family Doctors conference: Minister vows to take action against enemies of health

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Punjab govt is taking strict action against the enemies of human health in the province. We all have to play our role to improve the health sector. Pakistani people cannot afford dangerous diseases. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference 2023 as a special guest at a local hotel on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, President of Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Prof. Dr. Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Prof. Dr. Shahid Malik, Dr. Akhtar Rashid, Dr. Tanveer Anwar, Dr. Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Dr. Iram Shahzadi, Dr. Captain Arshad Humayun, Dr. Adnan Sarwar, Dr. Shahid Shahab, Dr. Bushra Haq and a large number of doctors participated in the conference.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while addressing the participants of the conference congratulated the administration for organising the conference on a very important topic. There was an opportunity to learn a lot from medical experts during the conference. Family medicine has a fundamental position to relieve people from dangerous diseases. General practitioners are the backbone of the health system.

He said that primary angioplasty has been done for more than five thousand patients in Punjab so far. Public hospitals built at the cost of billions of rupees will be made beneficial for the common man.

Even today, 1940’s stroke treatment is being done in Pakistan. Currently, two lakhs children are fighting with the most painful disease Thalassemia in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal while addressing the participants of the conference said that the administration has truly done its right to serve the medical profession by organizing the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference. In our society, quacks are playing with human lives in the guise of doctors. Doctoring is a prophetic profession. The support of Fatima Jinnah Medical University will always be there for the success of family medicine.

President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Prof Dr. Ashraf Nizami while addressing the participants said that Pakistan Medical Association will always play its role for the elevation of medical profession in the country. We have to resort to modern research to save Pakistani people from dangerous diseases. The importance of family medicine in the health system can never be overstated.

Chairman Organising Committee Dr Capt Arshad Humayun while addressing the participants said that quackery should be eradicated from our society. Family physicians should be considered an integral part of the health system.