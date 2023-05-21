G-20 gathering in Srinagar to violate UN charter: Sardar Attique

MUZAFFARABAD: Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, President Muslim Conference and former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has described Srinagar’s 4-day G-20 meetings scheduled by India as a glaring violation of the UN charter that prescribes respect for UN principles by member countries.

Kashmir is UN declared internationally disputed territory where no member of the UN can hold unilateral meetings. India’s bid to converge G-20 members in Srinagar is to make the Group a shield to show disputed India-held Kashmir conditions as normal, Sardar Attique said.

In an appeal Saturday to member countries in the G-20 Group, Sardar Attique urged them not to become part of India’s nefarious designs to camouflage of fact of the Kashmir dispute as the presence of G-20 countries’ representatives in Srinagar will adversely affect the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. “I may remind them that the fact of this dispute stands acknowledged by them as members of the UN organization within the UN system. Therefore, I appeal to all participants not to compromise their international position because India, the illegal occupier of Kashmir, wants to use them for its ill designs,” he added.

Sardar Attique Khan hailed the decision of the People’s Republic of China not to attend the Srinagar G-20 meetings because of the disputed nature of Kashmir.