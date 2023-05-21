Minister leads rally in support of Pak Army

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Caretaker Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with local residents and civil society members staged a rally to express solidarity with armed forces.

The participants were carrying placards and banners in support of the armed forces and condemned the May 9 violence and attack on the military installations.

The participants comprising civil society members, workers of various political parties started the rally from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the violence on May 9 and demanded strict action against those involved in the arson and attack on military installations.

They said the attacks on the army installations and propaganda against the armed forces were unacceptable. “We will foil all conspiracies against our armed forces,” said a speaker. He said that armed forces had rendered sacrifices of their lives f0or the defence of the country and nation.