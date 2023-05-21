Minister leads rally in support of Pak Army

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Caretaker Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with local residents and civil society members staged a rally to express solidarity with armed forces.
The participants were carrying placards and banners in support of the armed forces and condemned the May 9 violence and attack on the military installations.
The participants comprising civil society members, workers of various political parties started the rally from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.
Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the violence on May 9 and demanded strict action against those involved in the arson and attack on military installations.
They said the attacks on the army installations and propaganda against the armed forces were unacceptable. “We will foil all conspiracies against our armed forces,” said a speaker. He said that armed forces had rendered sacrifices of their lives f0or the defence of the country and nation.
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has unearthed a fake beverage-manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of...
PESHAWAR: Syed Yusaf Shah died on Saturday.Funeral prayer for the deceased would be offered at Jamia Masjid Ali near...
WANA: Cabinet of the Pakistan People’s Party , Lower South Waziristan district chapter, took oath here on Friday.PPP...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between BRAINS Institute and University of Haripur to jointly...
ISLAMABAD: Digital Rights Foundation has released its sixth annual Cyber Harassment Helpline Report for 2022.The...
LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said that Punjab govt is taking strict action against the...