Sunday May 21, 2023
Peshawar

Bid to smuggle 7,200 bags of flour to KP foiled

By AFP
May 21, 2023

ATTOCK: The food department Attock, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has foiled six different bids to smuggle flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and confiscated six trucks carrying 7,200 flour bags weighing up to 20 kilograms.