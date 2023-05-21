JI protests suicide attack on Sirajul Haq

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, on Saturday staged a protest rally against the suicide attack on the party chief Sirajul Haq and demanded action against the accused involved in the terror act.

The JI workers and activists gathered at main Chowk in Khar and chanted slogans against the attack on Sirajul Haq and resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Addressing the rally, JI local leaders Haji Sardar Khan, Maulana Waheed Gul, Sufi Hameed, Farmanullah and others said that the government and its law enforcing agencies had failed to maintain law and order and restore last peace in the country.

They termed the suicide attack on party chief Sirajul Haq a cowardly act and demanded the rulers to tender resignation if they could not provide protection to people.

Meanwhile, the JI workers and activists in Mohmand tribal district staged a sit-in and blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road for traffic to protest the suicide attack on party chief in Mian Mandi Bazaar.

The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with words “terrorism not acceptable”, “we want peace on our land” and chanted slogans against the rulers for their failure to end terrorism and bring a lasting peace in the country.

The enraged protestors also blocked the Bajaur-Peshawar road for traffic due to which the motorists and passengers faced great hardships.

Addressing the protesters, JI district chief Muhammad Saeed Khan, Fazal Raziq and others said that the government should constitute a judicial commission to probe the attack on party chief Sirajul Haq.

They demanded the government to arrest the perpetrators and facilitators of suicide attack forthwith or else they would launch a strong protest movement.

It may be mentioned that JI chief Sirajul Haq narrowly escaped a suicide attack that targeted his convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob district while six others were injured on Friday last.