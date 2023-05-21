People are talking about

-- how, despite the fact that our country has been blessed with a number of spectacular exceptions - three highest peaks; highest highway, the Silk Route; the largest irrigation system; the biggest deep seaport of South Asia; Pakistan is a nuclear power and above all snow-covered mountains, rich agricultural land and unlimited natural resources. People say in contrast, look at the double standards we live by in education; the healthcare system and injustice in every possible way between the haves and have-nots.

-- the trajectory of climate change which suggests monsoon floods will be heavy, making life more miserable for displaced persons. People say we require a crisis response task force on a national scale for prompt control and provision of shelter, food and safety, while federating units need to work in smooth unison to plug loopholes in service delivery systems as support for humanity can only succeed with a committed, sensitive leadership so that lives do not hang by an endless thread.

-- the fact that our natural gas resources are being depleted very quickly and few new explorations are in the pipeline, but in Pakistan there is excessive use of natural gas due to reliance on CNG vehicles, which deprives households and the industry of gas. People say the government needs to impose a ban on the use of natural gas by heavy vehicles, which is not only wasteful but dangerous too, so CNG should be allowed for vehicles up to 800cc only.

-- how the establishment of a power regulatory authority is the need of the hour, particularly in the provinces, to address issues of efficiency, as well as those confronting electricity consumers. People say this would bring about several dynamic changes with regard to the governance of power generation projects, especially tariff determination and management of severe load-shedding, as regulatory authorities always play a significant role being watchdogs to make sure of the effective and efficient performance of different power delivering entities.

-- the report that the Punjab Food Department has purchased 9.520 million tonnes of wheat so far, which is 25.73 per cent of the procurement because despite the floods, there has been a bumper crop. People say the point of this exercise should be to store wheat for domestic consumption first, not exported for short-term monetary gains and to save the lives of the masses, a policy should be devised to make wheat supplies stable all through the year by way of proper storage.

-- the recent decision taken by Sindh government to outsource matriculation and intermediate annual examinations is no doubt a commendable step in the right direction as it will help us purge the infested education system and make life difficult for those who secure good grades by greasing the palms of mafias. People say the decision, once implemented properly, will help students work hard to excel in exams, so other provinces should try and also do something on similar lines.

-- the distressing fact that fertile lands are being rapidly converted into housing societies, commercial zones and industrial estates. People say this is not only affecting the livelihood of farmers but also posing a serious threat to food security, as Pakistan is an agricultural country, and the majority of our population is directly or indirectly associated with this sector. It is high time to realize the importance of agriculture and to prioritize the protection of agricultural lands for the betterment of our future generations. – I.H.