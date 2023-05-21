‘Art for Therapy’ clay workshop held at PNCA

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has initiated “Art for Therapy”, a series of monthly workshops to promote fine arts and their role in promoting the mental wellbeing of our society.

For the month of May PNCA hosted an exciting awaited one-day clay workshop at the National Art Gallery on Saturday.

The workshop was attended by more than 50 participants including children and adults. This workshop was an incredible opportunity for the participant to learn clay work from a master in the field. The workshop began with an overview of different types of clays, tools, and techniques involved in making a sculpture. Each participant learned the basic techniques of making low relief in clay and the direct cast method in plaster of paris.

The participants were extremely creative while making patterns, objects and designs on the relief. Clay is a material with diverse applications that can be morphed and manipulated in numerous ways, to bring all your ideas to life. The workshop successfully introduced participants to what clay is, how to work with it, the various ways it can be formed, tips on moulding & casting it, and getting the best finish possible. The workshop was conducted by Ms. Noor Fatima, a visual artist by profession with a major in sculpture. She graduated from the National College of Arts in 2017 and is working successfully in the field of Fine Arts since then. She gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on a local and international scale. Our elevated and unique programs that present traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.