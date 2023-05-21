Islamabad : The 32nd death anniversary of legendary Pakistani music director Sh Abdul Hameed widely known as A Hameed observed on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, he was born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist.
He later migrated to Pakistan and composed music for movies including Anjaam, Saheli, Bharosa and many others.
His music directed for the film Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.
Hameed was presented Nigar Award for Best Music Director in the film Dosti in 1971.He passed away on May 20 in Rawalpindi in 1991.
Islamabad : In response to a suo moto notice taken by the federal ombudsman regarding non-payment of dues to retired...
Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that during the ongoing anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district...
-- how, despite the fact that our country has been blessed with a number of spectacular exceptions - three highest...
Islamabad : International Tea Day will be marked today across the globe including Pakistan with the aim to promote...
Islamabad : Institute of Strategic Studies and the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies , Malaysia,...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts has initiated “Art for Therapy”, a series of monthly workshops...