World Bee Day celebrated

Islamabad : World Bee Day was celebrated on Saturday across the world including Pakistan under the theme ‘Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production’.

The world Bee Day 2023 called for global action to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production and highlights the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators, particularly through evidence-based agricultural production practices.

On the occasion of World Bee Day, various programmes and events were organised by government, semi-government and private organisations in small and big cities and towns across the country.

Each year, around the globe ‘World Bee Day’ is celebrated on 20th of May with a sole motive to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem.

It all started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) honouring honey bees and beekeeping.

In 2010, a non-profit, Pennsylvania Apiculture Inc. was organised to facilitate and promote the observance better.

The original observation date was August 22, 2009 (the fourth Saturday of August), but later on it settled permanently on the third Saturday of August.

The UN Member States approved Slovenia’s proposal to proclaim 20 May as World Bee Day in December 2017. The date was chosen as it was the day Anton Jana, a pioneer of modern apiculture, was born.

Jana came from a family of beekeepers in Slovenia, where beekeeping is an important agricultural activity with a long-standing tradition.

The day every year is celebrated with a particular theme highlighting the importance of these creatures in our lives and in our environment.