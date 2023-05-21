Ghana keen in more trade with Pakistan

Islamabad : Ghana’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong has said his country is keen to improve its economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.
“For us [Ghana], relations with Pakistan are of special importance. We have good people-to-people contacts, economic and commercial ties with Pakistan and want to increase them, especially trade and investment,” Ampratwum-Sarpong told a trade delegation from Pakistan during a meeting.
Omar Shahid Butt, vice-consul general of Ghana in Pakistan, led the visitors.
Ghana Ambassador to Pakistan Eric was also present in the meeting.
Ghana’s deputy foreign minister accepted the invitation of Umar Shahid Butt to visit Pakistan and hinted at an early tour.
“I’m keen to visit Pakistan soon to explore more and more options to further strengthen bilateral relations,” he said.
Ampratwum-Sarpong discussed with visitors ways to promote Ghana-Pakistan diplomatic, economic and trade ties.
He said his country’s doors were always open to Pakistani businessmen and investors.
“We are very happy to meet Pakistani business delegation. I have long wished to meet them,” he said.
Ghana’s deputy foreign minister said that he liked Pakistani food, especially dal chawal.
He appreciated the diplomatic services of consul general of Ghana in Pakistan Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt.
Vice-consul general Omar Shahid Butt said Pakistanis were eager to invest in Ghana and their talks with authorities were under way for the establishment of a motorcycle plant in Ghana.
“Promotion of Pakistan-Ghana trade and economic cooperation is the need of the hour,” he said.
