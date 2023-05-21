2 held for bribing police

Rawalpindi : Ganjmandi Police arrested two accused allegedly offering bribes to a station house officer to run fireworks businesses here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, the accused identified as Javed and Iqbal offered a Rs198,000 bribe to the officer for the purpose.
The bribe money was also recovered.
The police registered cases against both the accused and started an investigation.
Superintendent of Police Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the police officer saying that the accused will be challaned to the court with solid evidence.
